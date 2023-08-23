Sun time: Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Florida are $238 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip for some fun in the Florida sun AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Calgary to Orlando, Florida, for $238 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $209 more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Orlando (@visitorlando)

You can visit Universal Studios Florida and Magic Kingdom Park, wander through Discovery Cove, EPCOT, and, of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Lynx Air’s $238 offering seems to be the best one available in both price and time, with other flight options coming up at $436 with WestJet and $504 with Delta, including one stop.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to Orlando (MCO). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in January 2024.

The lowest price we found was $238 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing January 13, returning January 20

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!