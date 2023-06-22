Sun time: Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Florida are $411 right now
Ready to cash in on that trip for some fun in the Florida sun AND save a bunch of money at the same time?
Right now there are flights from Calgary to Orlando, Florida, for $411 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $229 more.
You can visit Universal Studios Florida and Magic Kingdom Park, wander through Discovery Cove, EPCOT, and, of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Delta’s $411 offering seems to be the best one available in both price and time, with other flight options coming up at $425 with Air Canada, which includes two stops on the way home.
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Calgary (YYC) to Orlando (MCO).
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in September.
The lowest price we found was $411 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:
- Departing September 7, returning September 13
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!