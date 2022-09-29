September 30 isn’t recognized as a holiday by the province but employers have the option of making it a statutory holiday for their employees.
While several things may be closed, many places have given their employees the day off.
Grocery and liquor stores
Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open for Orange Shirt Day however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.
Calgary Co-op
Costco
IGA
No Frills
Real Canadian Superstore
Safeway
Save-On-Foods
Shopper’s Drug Mart
Sobeys
Walmart
Ace Liquor Discounter
Co-op Wine Spirits Beer
Crowfoot Wine & Spirits
Liquor Depot
Sobeys Liquor
Willow Park Wines & Spirits
Post offices
According to its website, Canada Post is closed on national, provincial, and territorial holidays, including National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with no collection or delivery of mail on this day.
Malls and attractions
CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 9 pm on Friday, September 30)
CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 9 pm on Friday, September 30)
The CORE Shopping Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, September 30)
CrossIron Mills (open 10 am to 9 pm on Friday, September 30)
Southcentre Mall (open 10 am to 8 pm on Friday, September 30)
Calgary Tower (open 10 am to 9 pm)
Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm)
The Hanger Flight Museum (open 10 am to 4 pm)
The Military Museums (open 9 am to 5 pm)
Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (10 am to 5 pm)
TELUS Spark Science Centre (closed)
Movie theatres
Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat on Friday.
Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.
For your closest movie theatre showtimes, please visit cineplex.com, landmarkcinemas.com, and canyonmeadowscinemas.ca.
Where:
Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)
Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)
Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)
Cineplex Odeon
Cineplex Odeon Eau
Cineplex Odeon
Cineplex Odeon
Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)
Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)
Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)
Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)
Scotiabank Theatre
SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)
Leisure Centres
Southland Leisure Centre will be open on Friday, September 30 from 11 am to 5 pm.
Village Square Leisure Centre will be open Friday, September 30 from 11 am to 5 pm.
Other City of Calgary services
Recreation facilities: All city-operated recreation facilities, aquatic and fitness centres, arenas, art centres, and the Calgary Soccer Centre are closed on Friday, September 30.
City-run golf courses: Golf courses and driving ranges are open, weather depending. Head to the City of Calgary’s website to learn more or to book a tee time.
Calgary Transit: On Friday, September 30 Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Sunday level of service.
Parking: No payment is required for on-street Park Plus zones on Friday, September 30, while holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.
Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions). Please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.
Landfills: City of Calgary landfill will be open for Friday, September 30.
All City of Calgary Administrative buildings (including City Hall), as well as the Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre, will be closed on Monday, September 5.
Glenmore Reservoir Kayak & Canoe Rentals: Open 11 am to 5 pm