The state of McDavid’s ratty socks might shock you

Connor McDavid has been blowing the minds of audiences watching him play hockey since he was, well, about four years old.

McDavid has 33 goals and 43 assists in 41 games this season, both of which are the highest among all NHL players.

He’s widely considered the best and fastest skater in the NHL today, making anyone who’s ever laced up a pair of skates jealous of his skills with his feet.

But it was a picture of McDavid’s, er, toes, sticking out of his socks that was raising eyebrows over the weekend.

During Saturday night’s After Hours segment that included an interview with McDavid, Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast pulled up a picture of the Oilers star’s socks.

And they didn’t exactly look like what you’d expect the NHL’s current highest-paid player to be wearing, complete with a couple toes sticking out through holes on each foot.

just saw connor mcdavid’s (hockey) socks lmao pic.twitter.com/6eibxtEJ9S — voo “Donald” csgo (@vooCSGO) January 8, 2023

Asked about the reason why he’s using, well, socks with holes, McDavid simply added that he’s been using them for a while.

“They don’t make them anymore, whatever that brand is, I think it’s a CCM brand or something,” McDavid told Kelly Hrudey and Scott Oake who were sitting on the panel with him.

But even though hockey players are notoriously superstitious, Hrudey and Oake seemed dumbfounded by his answer for a player with a seemingly endless list of commercial endorsements and sponsorships.

“I can’t believe that there isn’t a company out there willing to manufacture Connor McDavid’s preferred socks, not just for you but for the many who buy them,” Oake replied.

McDavid seemed content with sticking with his hole-y apparel, though the show’s hosts thought maybe their interview would catch the attention of an apparel manufacturer.

“Like I said before, we’re a really big show so we’ll see what happens,” Oake joked.

The full interview is available on Sportsnet.ca with an active cable subscription.