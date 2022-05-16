It’s been more than three decades since the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames faced off in the Stanley Cup playoffs and it got us wondering just how many players on each team were even born before their last matchup in 1991.

We mean Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujärvi, Matthew Tkachuk and so many more players weren’t even born yet. Incredible!

Go ahead and take a gander through the old school crew that were just kids and little babies way back in 1991 and who are now vying against each other on their path to the Stanley Cup.

Flames Players

Trevor Lewis

Born: January 8, 1987

January 8, 1987 Birthplace: Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Milan Lucic

Born: June 7, 1988

June 7, 1988 Birthplace: Vancouver, BC, CAN

Mikael Backlund

Born: March 17, 1989

March 17, 1989 Birthplace: Vasteras, SWE

Christopher Tanev

Born: December 20, 1989

December 20, 1989 Birthplace: Toronto, ON, CAN

Jacob Markstrom

Born: January 31, 1990

January 31, 1990 Birthplace: Gävle, SWE

Michael Stone

Born: June 7, 1990

June 7, 1990 Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN

Ryan Carpenter

Born: January 18, 1991

January 18, 1991 Birthplace: Oviedo, FL, USA

Oilers Players

Mike Smith

Born: March 22, 1982

March 22, 1982 Birthplace: Kingston, ON, CAN

Duncan Keith

Born: July 16, 1983

July 16, 1983 Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN

Derek Ryan

Born: December 29, 1986

December 29, 1986 Birthplace: Spokane, WA, USA

Kris Russell

Born: May 2, 1987

May 2, 1987 Birthplace: Caroline, AB, CAN

Derick Brassard

Born: September 22, 1987

September 22, 1987 Birthplace: Hull, QC, CAN

Mikko Koskinen

Born: July 18, 1988

July 18, 1988 Birthplace: Vantaa, FIN

Kyle Turris

Born: August 14, 1989

August 14, 1989 Birthplace: New Westminster, BC, CAN

Zack Kassian

Born: January 24, 1991

January 24, 1991 Birthplace: Windsor, ON, CAN

So, there you have it. If you are a little curious as to what the world looked like back during the 1991 Stanley Cup playoff matchup between the Oilers and Flames, we got you covered.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers:

Game 1 —Wed., May 18, Edmonton at Calgary, 7:30 pm MT

Game 2 — Fri., May 20, Edmonton at Calgary, 8:30 pm MT

Game 3 —Sun., May 22, Calgary at Edmonton, 6 pm MT

Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 7:30 pm MT

Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD

Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.