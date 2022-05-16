SportsHockeyFlamesOilers

Just a handful of Oilers/Flames players were born before the last Battle of Alberta

May 16 2022
It’s been more than three decades since the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames faced off in the Stanley Cup playoffs and it got us wondering just how many players on each team were even born before their last matchup in 1991.

We mean Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujärvi, Matthew Tkachuk and so many more players weren’t even born yet. Incredible!

Go ahead and take a gander through the old school crew that were just kids and little babies way back in 1991 and who are now vying against each other on their path to the Stanley Cup.

Flames Players

Trevor Lewis

NHL.com

  • Born: January 8, 1987
  • Birthplace: Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Milan Lucic

NHL.com

  • Born: June 7, 1988
  • Birthplace: Vancouver, BC, CAN

Mikael Backlund

NHL.com

  • Born: March 17, 1989
  • Birthplace: Vasteras, SWE

Christopher Tanev

NHL.com

  • Born: December 20, 1989
  • Birthplace: Toronto, ON, CAN

Jacob Markstrom

NHL.com

  • Born: January 31, 1990
  • Birthplace: Gävle, SWE

Michael Stone

NHL.com

  • Born: June 7, 1990
  • Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN

Ryan Carpenter

NHL.com

  • Born: January 18, 1991
  • Birthplace: Oviedo, FL, USA

Oilers Players

Mike Smith

NHL.com

  • Born: March 22, 1982
  • Birthplace: Kingston, ON, CAN

Duncan Keith

NHL.com

  • Born: July 16, 1983
  • Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN

Derek Ryan

NHL.com

  • Born: December 29, 1986
  • Birthplace: Spokane, WA, USA

Kris Russell

NHL.com

  • Born: May 2, 1987
  • Birthplace: Caroline, AB, CAN

Derick Brassard

NHL.com

  • Born: September 22, 1987
  • Birthplace: Hull, QC, CAN

Mikko Koskinen

NHL.com

  • Born: July 18, 1988
  • Birthplace: Vantaa, FIN

Kyle Turris

NHL.com

  • Born: August 14, 1989
  • Birthplace: New Westminster, BC, CAN

Zack Kassian

NHL.com

  • Born: January 24, 1991
  • Birthplace: Windsor, ON, CAN

So, there you have it. If you are a little curious as to what the world looked like back during the 1991 Stanley Cup playoff matchup between the Oilers and Flames, we got you covered.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers:

Game 1 —Wed., May 18, Edmonton at Calgary,  7:30 pm MT
Game 2 — Fri., May 20, Edmonton at Calgary,  8:30 pm MT
Game 3 —Sun., May 22, Calgary at Edmonton, 6 pm MT
Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 7:30 pm MT
Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD
Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD
Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.

