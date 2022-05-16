It’s been more than three decades since the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames faced off in the Stanley Cup playoffs and it got us wondering just how many players on each team were even born before their last matchup in 1991.
We mean Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujärvi, Matthew Tkachuk and so many more players weren’t even born yet. Incredible!
Go ahead and take a gander through the old school crew that were just kids and little babies way back in 1991 and who are now vying against each other on their path to the Stanley Cup.
Flames Players
Trevor Lewis
- Born: January 8, 1987
- Birthplace: Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Milan Lucic
- Born: June 7, 1988
- Birthplace: Vancouver, BC, CAN
Mikael Backlund
- Born: March 17, 1989
- Birthplace: Vasteras, SWE
Christopher Tanev
- Born: December 20, 1989
- Birthplace: Toronto, ON, CAN
Jacob Markstrom
- Born: January 31, 1990
- Birthplace: Gävle, SWE
Michael Stone
- Born: June 7, 1990
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN
Ryan Carpenter
- Born: January 18, 1991
- Birthplace: Oviedo, FL, USA
Oilers Players
Mike Smith
- Born: March 22, 1982
- Birthplace: Kingston, ON, CAN
Duncan Keith
- Born: July 16, 1983
- Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB, CAN
Derek Ryan
- Born: December 29, 1986
- Birthplace: Spokane, WA, USA
Kris Russell
- Born: May 2, 1987
- Birthplace: Caroline, AB, CAN
Derick Brassard
- Born: September 22, 1987
- Birthplace: Hull, QC, CAN
Mikko Koskinen
- Born: July 18, 1988
- Birthplace: Vantaa, FIN
Kyle Turris
- Born: August 14, 1989
- Birthplace: New Westminster, BC, CAN
Zack Kassian
- Born: January 24, 1991
- Birthplace: Windsor, ON, CAN
So, there you have it. If you are a little curious as to what the world looked like back during the 1991 Stanley Cup playoff matchup between the Oilers and Flames, we got you covered.
Here’s the full schedule breakdown between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers:
Game 1 —Wed., May 18, Edmonton at Calgary, 7:30 pm MT
Game 2 — Fri., May 20, Edmonton at Calgary, 8:30 pm MT
Game 3 —Sun., May 22, Calgary at Edmonton, 6 pm MT
Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 7:30 pm MT
Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD
Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD
Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD
Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.