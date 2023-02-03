There are plenty of jobs up for grabs in Alberta right now, and there are tons of well-paying ones in the oil and gas industry.

We did a scroll through Indeed and found plenty of jobs, including some that pay a handsome $110 an hour.

So if you are looking to break into the oil and gas industry or are just on the hunt for a new job, check out some of these postings that pay a pretty penny.

What: This instrumental role involves following and enforcing relevant policies, regulations, and standards per JHA’s and SOP’s Experience, effectively assisting other members of the crew, cleaning and maintaining the equipment of a well servicing rig and understanding the job scope, potential hazards, rules and regulations and equipment considerations.

Where: Leduc

Salary: $56 to $65 an hour

Company: Savanna Well Servicing

What: Conifer Energy is recruiting for an experienced lead gas plant operator located at their Redwater Gas Plant facility. Preference will be given to those candidates that reside in the Redwater area or within 100 km of the facility or be willing to move. You’ll be tasked with things like coordinating all planned and emergency maintenance with on-site and contract maintenance personnel including contractor vendors, working closely with the Health, Safety and Environment Department to ensure a safe working environment for staff and contract personnel and assisting and coordinating with maintenance personnel in the planning, management and scheduling of project shutdowns/turnarounds.

Where: Redwater

Salary: $120,000 to $135,000

Company: Conifer Energy Inc.

What: You must have the following safety tickets: H2S Alive, AB First Aid/CPR and Energy Safety Canada’s CSO (Common Safety Orientation). Candidates will also require Out-of-Jurisdiction First Aid, which is an endorsement required to work in BC. Oilfield experience would be ideal but is not necessary. Must be a self-starter, in good physical condition, and physical/pre-employment drug screening is in effect.

Where: Red Deer

Salary: $72,000 to $200,000

Company: Tara Energy Services Inc.

What: Apex Well Servicing is hiring a full-time position for an experienced service rig driller – rig operator. This is an out-of-town job, with rigs operating all over Alberta. Key responsibilities include managing and coordinating crews with assistance from the company’s field supervisors & HSE manager, promoting the corporate safety programs and core values, ensuring all operations meet or exceed regulatory and corporate-assigned safety and environmental standards, and conducting incident investigations as required.

Where: All over Alberta

Salary: $130,000 to $175,000

Company: Apex Well Servicing Inc.

What: This role has responsibilities that include looking after well, pipeline, and battery operations; starting up and shutting down all well site equipment; helping organize and schedule regular maintenance; and assisting in scheduling and coordinating shutdowns and turnarounds as necessary.

Where: Whitecourt

Salary: $70 an hour

Company: Clearview Resources Inc.

What: Guaranteed full-time hours for over three years to support several large projects in multiple locations. Accommodations are available for those who work remotely. This job requires frequent travel to customer locations throughout Northern Alberta and BC.

Where: Fort Saskatchewan

Salary: $100,000 to $140,000

Company: Avenge Energy Services Inc.

What: Komat Drilling is currently looking for vac and water truck operators with a Class 1 driver’s license. Responsibilities in the role include supporting services to drilling rigs, driving units to and from various customer locations, transporting material (fluid/drill cutting/sawdust/cement) and driving safely and professionally while following all governmental regulations and laws, company policies and procedures, and traffic regulations and laws.



Where: Across Alberta

Salary: $40 to $60 an hour

Company: Komat Energy

What: Adecco is currently recruiting for a full-time project control specialist in Calgary to work a one-year contract at a well-established energy company majoring in the production of synthetic crude from oil sands. In this role, you will be responsible for the distribution of assets within the downstream/midstream organization.

Where: Calgary

Salary: $110 an hour

Company: Adecco Canada

What: Rock Solid is an oil and gas service company operating across Canada. They specialize in downhole services, mainly coiled tubing, nitrogen and fluid pumping, as well as pickers and winch. This position will be based out of Bonnyville, Alberta. They are expanding their equipment fleet to keep up with demand and require supervisors and operators to run it.

Where: Bonnyville

Salary: $80,000 to $140,000

Company: Rock Solid Nitrogen Services