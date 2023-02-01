The February forecast for Alberta is out and it looks like we'll have to bundle up

We may be kicking off February with some nice temperatures; however, the full forecast for the month is out and it’s looking a little brisk in Alberta.

According to The Weather Network, the first five days of February will see most of Alberta spared from any extreme cold, even experiencing some above-seasonal temperatures.

For the first five days of the month, the colder-than-normal temperatures are set to spread across central, eastern, and northern Canada.

Things remain above-seasonal from February 6 to 10, before a big change moves into Alberta.

“Looking ahead to mid and late February, we expect that near-normal or colder-than-normal temperatures will return to western Canada,” The Weather Network stated.

When taking a peek at the map, it looks like northern and western Alberta will fall under the below-seasonal umbrella, with Edmonton and Calgary just straddling the area between below-seasonal and average.

“There are some signs that colder weather will become more widespread across Canada during the final week of February, but forecast confidence in that pattern change is lower since that is still several weeks away,” The Weather Network added.

You can check out the full February forecast for the country here.