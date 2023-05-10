8 jobs available in oil and gas in Alberta that pay over $100K

There are many places around the province looking to fill a number of jobs, and the oil and gas industry is no different.

And they aren’t just in Fort McMurray; many jobs are available all over the province.

Here are eight jobs available in oil and gas that pay over $100,000.

Salary: $70 to $80/hour

Description: Global Resources Designs is looking to hire a skilled Intermediate PLC Programmer to design and install control systems. You will travel to clients’ locations, analyze system requirements, write and install custom programmable logic code, test system efficiency, and provide operational support. They say you should have knowledge of machine mechanics, a logical approach, and the ability to work with minimal supervision. A skilled PLC programmer should be able to easily identify and design a robust program fit for any mechanical or electrical purpose.

Supervisor/Senior/Analyst, Financial Reporting – Calgary Salary: $120,000 to $145,000

Description: Reporting to the Controller, you will be responsible for key components of the financial reporting cycle for Roneta. You’ll be responsible for the preparation of quarterly and annual consolidated financial statements and note disclosures. You will also participate in the preparation of quarterly management discussions and analysis, ESTMA reporting, and more. Class 1 – Super B Tanker Driver – Grand Prairie Salary: $120,000 to $160,000

Description: Avenge Energy Services provide drivers with a variety of shift and camp assignment options. Their tank truck division provides services that include TDG fluid hauling, potable water, straight vac, and pressure truck, with the opportunity to cross-train on other units such as boiler and hot oilers. Journeyperson Heavy Duty Mechanic – Edmonton Salary:$150,000 to $165,000

Description: Finning is looking for someone to travel throughout Alberta and NWT, where you will get the opportunity to work on and perform all repairs, troubleshooting, adjusting, overhauling, and maintaining mobile heavy-duty Cat equipment used in construction, forestry, mining, oil, and gas. The Mobile Workforce will have technicians who are specialized in construction & forestry equipment, mining equipment, and Power Systems products.

Salary: $88,400 to $174,000

Description: Manatokan Oilfield Services is looking for people to safely operate a range of unit types, provide safe and quality service to clients and be responsible for the transportation of dangerous goods.

Salary: $120,000 to $200,000

Description: Challenger Technical Services is looking for someone to supervise ACU Remedial Cementing Unit and SSP Stimulation Pumpers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and BC and directly supervise Field Operator as a cell. You will supervise and conduct specialty daytime remedial cementing, stimulation, and fluid pumping operation.

Salary: $120,000 to $200,000

Description: Rosaka is looking for a Well Testing Supervisor to help prepare HAZOP documentation, P&ID, and equipment. You will also complete and follow SOPs, JSAs and MSDSs and select appropriate equipment for projects with the field coordinator and operations manager and a lot more.

Salary: $212,565.84

Description: ATI is hiring Mining Electricians in their Fort McMurray Oil Sands Region for Workshop Based, Camp positions. It is 14 days on and 14 days off with overtime available. They are 12-hour shifts with rotating day and night shifts. They are looking for Mining Electricians with open-pit mining experience on Wenco mine dispatch systems, Modular Mining Systems, HP GPS, and more.