Alberta is now handing out cash to wildfire evacuees

Financial assistance is on the way for Albertans forced to evacuate their homes due to an “unprecedented” wildfire season.

Starting tomorrow at 9 am, any Albertan who has evacuated under mandatory order for seven consecutive days or more can apply for a one-time emergency evacuation payment.

Eligible evacuees will receive $1,250 per adult and an additional $500 per dependent child under 18 years of age, meaning that an evacuated family of four would receive $3,500.

Evacuees can apply for the payment here using their Alberta Digital ID account. Once approved, funds will be disbursed via e-transfer. Those who are unable to access their accounts can call 310-4455 for assistance.

Premier Danielle Smith also confirmed this afternoon she spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sent a formal request for federal assistance.

A state of public emergency was declared in the province on Saturday, May 6, after tens of thousands of Albertans were forced to flee their homes. Currently, 15 communities are under an evacuation order, according to officials.

The Town of Drayton Valley says it is still unsafe for residents to return home due to a wildfire that has destroyed at least four homes.

The town issued the update on Monday morning, stating that the fire remained out of control and that “it is not safe to re-enter the community.”

The evacuation order remains in effect this morning for residents in the following area: from Township 480 North to Township 494 and Range Road 64 West to Range Road 90. This includes the entire community of Drayton Valley. Highway 39, North on the east side of the North Saskatchewan River, is not part of the evacuation order.

The community of Fox Lake on the Little Red River Cree Nation reports more than 40 structures have been lost due to an out-of-control blaze in the area.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help residents of the community.

As of 3 pm, 98 wildfires were burning in Alberta, and 27 are considered out of control.