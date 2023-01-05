Oddsmakers have more faith in Flames than Oilers in Stanley Cup chase

The 2022-23 National Hockey League season is reaching its midway point and the Battle of Alberta, at least long term, belongs to the Calgary Flames over the Edmonton Oilers.

That is, according to oddsmakers.

The Flames hold better odds than the Oilers, their Alberta rival, in virtually every category related to the standings — including the Stanley Cup — according to Stake.com.

Calgary currently sits fourth in the Pacific Division standings, one point up on Edmonton; the Flames are 18-14-7 for 43 points and a .551 points percentage, while the Oilers are 20-17-2 for 42 points and a .538 points percentage.

The spread, though, is just a bit higher when it comes to slapping down money on either to be a contender for each of the Pacific Division, Western Conference, and Stanley Cup titles.

Calgary slots in at a +660 bet to win the Pacific Division, behind the Vegas Golden Knights (-192), and Los Angeles Kings (+465), and ahead of the Seattle Kraken (+785) and the QEII rival Edmonton (+830).

The Flames also hold the sixth-best odds to finish atop the Western Conference, too, at +850. The Oilers are eighth at +950.

Calgary, a +1,900 shot, holds the 11th-best odds to hoist their first Stanley Cup since 1989, says Stake. Edmonton sits just behind them in 12th, at +2,030.

A $100 bet on the Flames to win the Stanley Cup would return a $2,000 payout, while the same on the Oilers would net $2,130.

Each is down from the start of the regular season, though.

Calgary entered the campaign with the league’s sixth-best odds at hockey’s Holy Grail at +1,510, and Edmonton was seventh at +1,550.

The Oilers actually won the season series between the two clubs.

Calgary won the season-series opener 4-3 at Rogers Place on October 15 before dropping a 3-2 decision to Edmonton at Scotiabank Saddledome on October 29. The two teams played the rubber match in the strangely shortened three-game set on December 27, with the Oilers prevailing 2-1.

That hasn’t necessarily swayed oddsmakers, however.

Edmonton still trails Calgary in every betting category, including the Presidents’ Trophy, annually awarded to the club with the best regular-season record. The Flames slot in the middle of the pack at +6,000, with the Oilers one spot behind at +6,600.

Still, there’s only one mark either team would care to walk away with — the Mug.

2023 Stanley Cup odds

Here’s the betting lines league-wide to capture the Stanley Cup: