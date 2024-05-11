NewsWeather

Alberta hit with heavy smoke right after northern lights spectacle

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
May 11 2024, 4:14 pm
Alberta hit with heavy smoke right after northern lights spectacle
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

You might be doing a double take this morning, as much of Alberta, which saw a dazzling northern lights show last night, is now blanketed in heavy wildfire smoke.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center issued a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm watch to kick off the weekend, and it sure pulled through, with gorgeous northern lights seen throughout the province.

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Mere hours after the northern lights danced across the sky in Alberta, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued special air quality statements for large swaths of the province due to wildfire smoke from northeastern BC causing poor air quality and visibility.

“Conditions are expected to improve over eastern parts of the province tonight while other regions will see some improvement by Sunday afternoon,” the statement said.

“Over northwestern Alberta, conditions are likely to remain poor through Monday or possibly Tuesday.”

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

If you missed the lights show, you might have another chance. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre says that the extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday.

“Overnight, aurora were visible across much of the United States. Weather permitting, they may be visible again tonight,” it added.

Thanks to the smoke, chances to see the northern lights again in some parts of Alberta have been thrown into a tailspin. Edmonton’s forecast shows smoke on Saturday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The chances are better in Calgary, where the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies early in the evening that will clear later.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Did you catch the northern lights in Alberta? Let us know in the comments below.

