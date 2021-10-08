5 lesser-known gems that enhance living in this North Calgary community

North Calgary has undergone a significant transformation in the last decade, with the arrival of new master-planned communities connecting residents to the heart of urban living.

One community that has and continues to play an integral role in the growth of North Calgary is Livingston. The Brookfield Residential development, which launched in 2017, anticipates a future population of 30,000 people, with a town centre featuring over one million sq ft of retail space, offices, and services.

Boasting more than 200 acres of parks and open spaces and 20 acres dedicated to an environmental reserve, Livingston has been designed to support active living, and the lesser-known gems around this North Calgary community can help current and future residents foster this kind of lifestyle.

An off-leash dog park

Pet owners who are contemplating putting down roots in Livingston don’t have to worry about finding somewhere to take their four-legged friend for a run-around. Brookfield Residential has created an off-leash dog park situated along 144th Avenue, giving residents an option beyond the many paths and parks within the area where they can walk their dogs. Locals can also access Calgary’s Rotary Greenway for dog walks or runs. Stretching out over 145 kilometres, the urban pathway system surrounds the city of Calgary, allowing for quick access to nearby communities.

The Hub Livingstons HOA facility

To help promote healthy living and enhanced quality of life, Livingston is home to a Homeowners’ Association (HOA) facility covering over 30,000 sq ft. The professionally managed hub includes a gymnasium, gathering spaces, a banquet facility, a community kitchen, a daycare space, a skate change area, a future cafe space, and more with recreational and educational programming and events. Additionally, within a six-acre park where residents can connect, play, and explore, there are skating rinks, a tennis court, ping pong tables, a water spray park, shared gathering spaces, and an amphitheatre.

Livingston pump track

The opportunities for outdoor adventure in North Calgary are plentiful, with the temporary Livingston pump track on 144th Avenue Northeast adding to this. Whether residents of the area are new to mountain biking or well-seasoned bikers, there’s a track to match their level of comfort. Locals can get to know each other while connecting with nature at the multi-level amenity. Whether you’re riding the track and tackling jumps in the summer months or taking part in a fun-filled winter competition, you’re sure to have a good time close to home. The Livingston HOA team is also looking into providing pump track lessons in the future.

Creative playgrounds

Families considering Livingston will be happy to know there are multiple playgrounds for their little ones just beyond their doorsteps. The phase 17 park within the master-planned community has been designed to encourage curiosity, intuition, and imagination in children and promote the development of their sensory, motor, social, and cognitive skills. To inspire unstructured play, the playground includes log circuits and jumping boulders, in addition to multiple interconnected experiences and entry points, slides, and bamboo panels.

Transit on demand

As a community primed for connectivity in North Calgary, Livingston residents can use the North Pointe Terminal transit station during their commute. And to help make getting around easier for locals in communities that are not currently serviced by traditional bus routes, a pilot project called Calgary Transit On Demand has been established with the City of Calgary. Locals can use an app to book their trip in a shared passenger van, which will bring them to the transit station for the next portion of their commute. Rides cost the same as typical transit fares and include transfers, with service available Monday through Sunday.

The benefits of living in North Calgary are not limited to the aforementioned gems and amenities; Livingston has sustainably built properties to suit every homebuyer’s lifestyle with four distinct architectural styles. To achieve this, Brookfield Residential has worked closely with Homes by Avi, Jayman BUILT, Morrison Homes, Rohit Communities, Excel Homes, Cedarglen Homes, and Daytona Homes.

With new show homes now open at Livingston, buyers can tour energy-efficient, three-bedroom laned Excel homes starting from the high $400,000s and homes with front garages from the mid $500,000s. To create a healthy living environment that results in low maintenance and reduced utility bill costs for residents, Excel Homes has partnered with Built Green Canada.

Buyers can also check out two Jayman BUILT show homes: a three-bedroom home with a front garage from the high $500,000s and a four-bedroom home (also complete with a front garage) starting from the mid $600,000s. Each of these homes has six pre-installed solar panels, triple-pane windows, an air purification system, and more sustainable features that result in savings of up to $1,152.

While the show homes for Morrison are still underway, visitors can stop by the on-site sales desk to learn about the sustainable homes by this builder. Each home is enhanced with energy-efficient appliances, low-E glazing on all windows, and heat recovery ventilator systems, among other features.

For more information about relocating to Livingston in North Calgary, visit Brookfield Residential’s show home opening event on October 16 — from 12 to 4 pm — at 13 Lucas Heights Northwest. It’s also worth noting that Brookfield Residential offers a referral program that lets you earn $1,000 by referring a friend or family member to purchase a home within one of the developer’s communities.