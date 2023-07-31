Beloved founder of Calgary's Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza dies

Condolences have been pouring in online after Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza announced on social media over the weekend that its founder, Nick Petros, had passed away.

The 87-year-old has been the face of the iconic restaurant since its opening up until the day he died.

“With heavy hearts, we wish to announce the passing of our patriarch, Nick Petros. Our family appreciates your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Eat a delicious meal, have a glass of fine red wine, and toast to the one and only, Nick Petros,” reads the social media post.

The restaurant has always emphasized the value of home, serving award-winning traditional family recipes and extending its definition of family to the people who serve the food and the customers who come by to visit.

Nick left Greece for Canada when he was 17 years old. After working a number of different jobs in the restaurant industry, he opened his very own alongside his wife in 1979 using a collection of his mother’s homemade recipes.

Mark Petros and his wife bought the restaurant from his parents in 2000, but Nick never really retired and could be found “chatting at tables throughout the restaurant on any given day!”

The comments on social media highlighted Nick’s (both the person’s and the restaurant’s) contributions to the community.

@alumnisandwiches shared on Instagram, “As a young restaurant in Calgary, we tip our hats and hearts in respect. Mr (Nick) Petros is the giant [on] whose shoulders we all stand ❤️”

Calgary Stampeders long-snapper Randy Chevrier also chimed in with his memories on Instagram. “My friend Nick. You always a great smile and welcome to my family and I. I will never forget my visits, bringing you the Grey Cup and you making me feel like family. All my best to your family. My sincerest condolences. You lived a legendary full life of love and spirit. You leave Calgary with so much of ‘you.’”

A former employee, @ryandavidmclay, had this to say about his experience working for Nick: “Work six years at Nick’s Steakhouse. Helped me pay my way through university. So many good memories and life skills. He will be missed.”