Former Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended after viciously attacking an opponent while playing in Finland’s SM-Liiga.

The incident occurred during a game between Ritchie’s Oulun Kärpät and TPS on December 28. Video provided by the league shows the 28-year-old going into the corner with former Ottawa Senators draft pick Markus Nurmi late in the second period.

The two fight for the puck for a short while before Ritchie then, for some unknown reason, decides to attack a defenceless Nurmi, punching him in the back of the head multiple times while he falls to the ice.

As a result, the SM-Liiga announced on Friday that Ritchie had been suspended for eight games.

Nick Ritchie, who now plays for Oulun Kärpät in the Finnish Liiga, has been suspended for eight games following this incident. 📽️: @smliiga pic.twitter.com/yTEdbbv6r2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2023

After the play, Ritchie was given a five-minute major and a 20-minute game misconduct. He can appeal the suspension, but there is no word if that will be his route.

Though Ritchie has a history of mixing it up with opponents, fans on social media were surprised that the former NHLer took it this far for seemingly no reason.

That was a dirty fight. Kept his gloves on the whole time and was swinging to drive the guy’s head into the ice. That should be a game/multi-game suspension. There are unwritten rules in hockey. — Dan D (@MSUinIL) December 29, 2023

I believe if (I’m not mistaken) the player with the gold helmet is usually the highest scorer on the team? so this is just straight up cheap shotting the best player… better be a lengthy suspension — Nick (@NickB1016) December 29, 2023

I don’t care what league you’re in – this is uncalled for, and deserves MUCH more than 8 games. I’m all for guys going “toe to toe”, buddy was never given a chance to stand and defend himself. A cowardly act by Ritchie, imo. — Just Dave… for now. (@JustDaveForNow) December 29, 2023

It was pretty disgusting, that’s for sure. Suspension warranted. — Life In Finland (@LiveInFinland) December 30, 2023

It’s been tough sledding for the Orangeville, Ontario, native over the past few years. He was initially drafted 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2016 and spent five seasons playing in Orange County before eventually being traded to the Boston Bruins in 2020.

He played two seasons with the Bruins before hopping around the league with stints for the Maple Leafs, Flames, and Arizona Coyotes. Ritchie was on a PTO with the St. Louis Blues earlier this season but was released and eventually signed in the Finnish league with Kärpät.

So far this season, he has one goal and five points in 10 games while overseas.