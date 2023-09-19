If you’re on the hunt for a home in Calgary and don’t want to spend tons of time waiting around, this development might be just what you’re looking for.

Crystal Creek Homes has a home for everyone. Floorplans are thoughtfully designed to ensure buyers’ needs and wants are included. Quick possession homes are well underway in this community — meaning you can make the move into the home of your dreams as early as summer 2023.

The development’s convenient location in Southeast Calgary on 17th Avenue and 84 Street South East is less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Calgary. You’re also close to an abundance of amenities, such as East Hills Shopping Complex, for all your shopping and retail needs.

One of Crystal Creek Homes’ most popular home models, The Newport, is also available as a quick possession home. This contemporary, 2,387 sq ft, three-bedroom detached home opens with a bright and airy foyer that leads into an open kitchen and great room with a cozy nook. There is also a separate pantry, a mud room, a flex room, and a double-front attached garage. The Newport is available to tour as a showhome model at the Belvedere Showroom.

Upstairs is the primary bedroom with ensuite, two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, and a bonus room that provides the perfect space for a home office or guest room.

Crystal Creek Homes is a local, nationally recognized builder that’s been building premium homes in the area for nearly 20 years. It works with some of Calgary’s best developers and most skilled contractors to build beautiful, distinctive homes in desirable communities poised for growth.

Their passion for the homes they build has been recognized with multiple awards from the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) locally, provincially and nationally – gaining Crystal Creek recognition as one of Alberta’s fastest-growing companies.

Currently, Crystal Creeks Homes is offering a limited time promotion where buyers can make savings of $10,000. This incentive is limited to three buyers, For more information, plan a visit to the Belvedere showroom today and check out the quick-possession opportunities available, or click here.

Address: 82 Belvedere Green SE, Calgary

Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 12 pm to 8 pm

Fridays by appointment only

Saturday and Saturday: 12 pm to 5 pm

Phone: 403-984-3501