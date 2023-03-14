If you consider yourself a tech enthusiast, you’ll know that staying up-to-date with the latest products can really enhance your daily life. So, a brand-new laptop every two years sounds pretty good, right?

This is exactly what you can expect with Best Buy Canada’s Monthly Subscription, a unique way to shop and engage with tech that’s ideal for tech lovers. Customers can get some of the latest products with incredible service, and, stay on top of everything new in the tech world — all for a low monthly fee.*

How it works

To get started, simply head to your local Best Buy Canada store to choose a premium laptop, which includes the latest devices from brands like Apple, HP, and Microsoft. This selection includes a range of both affordable and premium models over $500.

Next, you can apply to get the laptop financed online through Fairstone, and get approved within minutes. If approved, you’ll then make payments for your device over the course of 24 months. At the end of your term, you’ll then have the choice to keep your device or trade it in for the latest model.

Low monthly payments

The amount you’ll pay monthly depends on the price of your laptop — but you also get the opportunity to save big, based on its future trade–in value.

For example, if you choose a 2020 Macbook Air with a total price of $1299 (as of February 15) and a buy-out value of -$260, your total subscription would be roughly $1039. Financed over 24 months, your monthly fee is as low as $43.33 (not including tax and EHF).

Flexible end-of-term options

With monthly subscriptions, you have options for what you want to do once you’ve reached the 24-month mark. You can either keep your device and pay the buy–out value or upgrade it for the latest model available. No more worrying about what to do with that old laptop anymore.

Sustainability

Best Buy Canada is dedicated to adapting and evolving its business to reduce carbon emissions and waste. If you choose to trade-in your old device for a new one at the end of your term, you can be rest assured that Best Buy will either find it a new home or recycle it responsibly.

*To qualify for Best Buy Canada’s Monthly Subscription you must have approved credit. Terms and conditions apply. Credit is provided by Fairstone Financial Inc.

