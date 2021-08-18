Alberta reports 678 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 200

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta, with 184 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of eight from Tuesday’s count of 176, and includes 48 individuals in intensive care.

Alberta reported 678 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is 271 more than the 407 new infections found the previous day.

The province’s active infection count has risen to 5,933, and there was a testing positivity rate of just over 7%.

Two new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,338.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 241,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta, and 233,160 have since recovered.

There have been 5,459,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province as of August 17. Of those immunized, 77% of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 68.2% have had the two shots that it takes to be considered fully immunized against the virus.