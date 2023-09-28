How the new Calgary Co-op app can help you save money each week

Given the cost of living these days, it helps to make savings where we can — and your weekly shopping is a great place to start!

The new member-exclusive Calgary Co-op app is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and it’s loaded with ways for members to shop, earn, and save on weekly essentials.

Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America, providing local fresh food, pharmacy products, fuel, wine, spirits, beer, cannabis, and home healthcare to Calgary and the surrounding area.

When you download the app, you’ll not only be able to discover amazing products, but you’ll also get access to personalized offers, opportunities to play weekly games, and the chance to earn Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash on select items to maximize your savings.

How it works

First things first, you’ll want to become a Calgary Co-op member. You can join today in a few simple steps for only $1 and unlock a lifetime of benefits!

Then, simply download the app to your device to shop food, wine, spirits, beer, and cannabis from your phone with the click of a button. It’s like having your own personal shopper right in your pocket.

As a member, you’ll get to enjoy exclusive pricing plus personalized offers on your favourite items. You’ll be able to find all of your personalized offers in the “offers” tab, and upon clipping, they will be added to your Shopping List automatically for your convenience.

Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash

Each week, Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash will be offered on select items as presented in the Flyer. When you shop eligible items in-store or online, you’ll earn Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash and you can watch your bubble grow!

Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash can be redeemed on most products in-store and online at food, wine, spirits, and beer retailers, plus gas stations, convenience stores, and cannabis locations.

Play and win

The Calgary Co-op App also gives members the chance to win prizes and discounts with its exciting weekly games. Look out for games on your favourite food products, and discounts on the perfect bottle or brew! And if you don’t win, you can always try again the next day. Who said saving couldn’t be fun?

Shopping lists

No more forgetting to pick up ingredients! With the app’s shopping list feature, you can create a list of all your essential weekly items, and edit, share, and delete all within one space. There’s even an option to add your weekly offers to your list so you don’t have to search for it at checkout.

Ready to save big? Skip the FOMO and enjoy the brand new Calgary Co-op app by becoming a member today or downloading the app here. Your discounts await you!