The cast has been revealed for a new Netflix series being shot in Alberta

New details have trickled out about a Netflix series being shot in Alberta, and we can’t wait to watch the coming-of-age romance series.

My Life with the Walter Boys is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age series based on the 2014 novel by the same name from author Ali Novak, with the 10-epsiode order currently filming in Calgary and surrounding areas.

The series follows 15-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard, who has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian, and 10 very rowdy kids, following the loss of her family in a tragic accident.

The lineup for the cast has been announced, and it is completely stacked with Canadian talent!

Nikki Rodriguez (On My Block) is set as the lead Jackie Howard in the project, with Suits alumna Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas (Swagger) as the Walter parents and Noah LaLonde (Asbury Park), Ashby Gentry (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, and Corey Fogelmanis as five of the titular Walter boys.

Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Alisha Newton, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, and Gabrielle Jacinto have been cast as recurring in the show

Filming for the series is set to wrap sometime in September, so our guess is the series will likely debut sometime in 2023.

So on top of the current filming of HBO’s The Last of Us and Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield airing later this spring, Alberta seems to be becoming quite the jewel for filmmakers. Who knows what Netflix content will be filmed in Alberta next!