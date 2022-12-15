Mug Shotz Sports Bar & Grill recently saw an incredible act of kindness.

Maybe it was the Christmas spirit or just a spur-of-the-moment thing, but either way, it’s a wonderful feel-good story.

Earlier this week, the popular sports bar posted on Facebook a thank you note to an anonymous woman who dropped by Mug Shotz.

“She paid for everyone’s tab that was in house and gave every table cash!!” stated the post on Facebook.

That’s right. A woman came in and took care of everything! And not only that but even gave out cash. The woman remains anonymous, and when Dished called the bar to ask how much money the woman spent and gave out, the owners said that they’d prefer not to say.

You just had to be there for that special moment.

“In my 40 years in the industry, I have never seen anything like this!!” read the Facebook post. “Thanks again for your kind heart. Everyone that was there appreciates you so much. Merry Christmas.”

Mug Shotz is a YYC institution that serves up awesome chicken wings in a variety of flavours, including Dill Pickle, Electric Honey, and Raspberry Chipotle, plus burgers, quesadillas, wraps, seasoned fries, and other pub favourites.

Mug Shotz’s wings have even been voted Best Wings in Calgary by Sportsnet’s 960 The FAN several years in a row, so you’re definitely going to want to try some during the next game.

If you do, maybe some generous person will take care of it all. Or maybe next time it’ll be you who covers the entire bill for a bar.

Mug Shotz Sports Bar & Grill

Address: 2808 Ogden Road SE, Calgary

Facebook | Instagram