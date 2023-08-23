Mucho Burrito is giving Canadians a special summer discount, but it won’t last long
It’s officially the last month of summer, so there’s no better time to soak up all this beautiful season has to offer, whether that’s enjoying good eats with friends or having a relaxing beach day.
To help you make the most of what’s left of the sunniest time of year, Mucho Burrito is holding a “Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off” promotion on all their online burritos orders from now until the end of August.
Offering a wide variety of flavourful toppings, Mucho Burrito uses premium ingredients for all of its freshly made in-house salsas and guacamole, which means every element of its burritos are carefully selected to deliver the perfect balance of flavours.
Whether you’re getting a small, medium, or mucho-sized burrito, Mucho Burrito lets you customize your burrito with a variety of proteins like chicken, steak, chorizo, pork carnitas, beef barbacoa, and plant-based veggie crumble.
Their Mexican-inspired offerings also include toppings like pico de gallo, mango salsa, citrus slaw, roasted chickpeas, and roasted corn. Top that off with Monterey jack cheese, some crema, and a fajita mix of sautéed peppers and onions, and you have yourself the perfect summer meal.
If their fresh, high-quality ingredients, house-made sauces, or premium burritos aren’t enough to entice you, Mucho Burrito is also offering free delivery on online orders of $50 or more — which makes ordering that second burrito at a reduced price all that more appealing.
So take advantage of the abundance of amazing ingredients this summer at your nearest Mucho Burrito — this promotion only lasts until the end of August 2023.
Branded Content