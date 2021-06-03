Tech company opening office in Calgary creating 1,000 local jobs

Mphasis plans to open its Canadian headquarters in Calgary, creating up to 1,000 jobs in Alberta’s tech sector.

For those who haven’t heard of the global tech leader, Mphasis is an information technology solutions provider that specializes in cloud and cognitive services. The Bangalore-based company works with a number of industries, including the banking-capital markets, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, payments, hospitality, energy and utilities, communications, travel and transportation, and more.

Mphasis announced a strategic partnership with the University of Calgary and the Government of Alberta on Wednesday. The company will build their Canadian headquarters in Calgary, creating 500 to 1,000 jobs over the next 24 months.

Welcome to Calgary, @Mphasis! A leader in next-generation technology helping enterprises transform businesses globally, Mphasis will establish the Quantum City Centre of Excellence at @UCalgary and create up to 1000 #tech jobs. ➤ https://t.co/KsijajgOfL #QuantumCity #yyctech pic.twitter.com/z23pZUtPBf — Calgary Economic Dev (@calgaryeconomic) June 2, 2021

“Alberta’s government is obsessed with creating the best environment for job creation in Canada,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release. “We are thrilled to welcome Mphasis to Alberta!”

“Our re-focused post secondary strategy and jobs-training programs are growing Alberta’s capacity to provide more highly-qualified workers to fill these and other positions as our economy recovers and our tech sector grows. Mphasis will bring world-leading technology and investment,” he continued.

In association with Mphasis, the University of Calgary is pursuing the development of an AI-driven personalized learning experience.

Calgary Economic Development said that this capability will then be further extended and commercialized for the global education market.

“This is the start of something big,” said Ed McCauley, President of UCalgary. “Quantum technologies often sound like science fiction today, but they will sound like pay cheques tomorrow.”

The tech giant currently has a regional office in Mississauga, along with 18 branches in the United States as part of its North American operations; however, the announcement of the company’s Canadian headquarters coming to Calgary is a giant leap for Alberta’s tech industry.

“Mphasis’ decision to put their Canadian headquarters in Calgary reflects our city’s growing reputation, and our global recognition, as a burgeoning technology ecosystem,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“Our mission to India last year gave us the opportunity to solidify the relationship and take part in some meaningful dialogue with Mphasis’ executives to ensure they heard first-hand about our amazing community.”

This development comes after Infosys, another leader in tech, announced in March that it would be taking its Canadian expansion to Calgary, creating 500 more jobs in the city over the next three years.