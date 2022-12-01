These were the most visited Alberta provincial parks in 2022

Alberta is bursting with gorgeous provincial parks and this year more than 10 million people got out and explored them.

We wondered what the most popular provincial parks in Alberta were and the one at the top of the list shouldn’t be a surprise for many.

You might also like: 10 Alberta small towns that become magical in the winter

Deer wanders into arena outside of Edmonton and hangs out on rink ice (PHOTO)

The ultimate list of winter and Christmas things to do in Alberta

“More than 260,000 camping reservations were processed this year, resulting in more than 642,000 occupied camper nights across the province,” the Alberta government said in a news release.

Alberta has more than 470 provincial parks and recreation areas across the province and the most popular are in Kananaskis Country, which welcomed more than 4.3 million visitors in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kananaskis (@kananaskiscountry)

The Province says that included the world-class Canmore Nordic Centre, which welcomes more than 800,000 visitors per year.

Outside of Kananaskis, the Province told Daily Hive that the most popular day-use sites include Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary, Lois Hole Provincial Park near St. Albert, and Aspen Beach Provincial Park in Lacombe County.

Alberta’s most popular camping locations include Dinosaur Provincial Park near Brooks, Wabuman Lake Provincial Park in Parkland County, Kinbrook Island Provincial Park near Brooks, Jarvis Bay Provincial Park near Sylvan Lake, and Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park near Milk River.

The Province added that this winter it’s expecting high numbers of visitors to provincial parks and facilities, including Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Cypress Hills Provincial Park.

Albertans have also been flocking to its provincial parks, with the number of visitors increasing by more than 33% over the past five years.