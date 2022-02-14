11 of the most expensive vacation homes for sale in Alberta

Dreaming of an escape to a home that has a body of water nearby? You’re in luck, we’ve rounded up some of the most expensive vacation homes for sale in Alberta.

From doing some fishing, boating, swimming, ice skating, and ice fishing in the winter months, these luxe homes have it all.

Take in the views of Hubble Lake from three stories of wrap-around decks at this three-bedroom lakefront home. Clocking in at 3,000 square feet, enjoy a gourmet kitchen with double islands, a butler’s pantry, a private deck, bonus room, dance studio, media room, three fireplaces, and a double attached heated garage. What a dream vacation home, we want it!

Just look at that lake view from the kitchen of this home. Gorgeous! This more-than-1,700-square-foot vacation home on Clear Lake is minutes away from Wainwright, Edgerton, and Provost. The home has four bedrooms, an open kitchen, massive vaulted ceilings, and three bathrooms. Enjoy the sandy shorelines while you sit in the sun this summer, and blast some tunes while you are at it. Party!

Just look at THAT lakefront view! This vacation home in the summer village of Half Moon Bay is close to all of Sylvan Lake’s amenities and boasts more than 1,600 square feet of living space. It offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and plenty of room on the covered porch for hosting guests.

Nestled right on Amisk Lake in Athabasca County, this lakefront home offers two acres of land along with a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a primary suite on the main floor with a five-piece ensuite, and a fully finished walkout basement with two more bedrooms. A large family room, laundry room, and huge patio doors lead you out to the lower deck. Chill outside with a wood-burning fireplace, too.

Coasting on the shores of Cold Lake, this four-bedroom bungalow walk-out lets you get into the groove with your private lakefront living lifestyle. There are four fireplaces to enjoy in the home, a luxury kitchen, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. There’s also a wet bar and media room on the lower level, making it a perfect spot to gather for summer-long weekends and Christmas break.

Situated on Pine Lake, this walk-out bungalow offers more than 2,650 square feet of living space. South-facing windows allow for beautiful views of the bay, which you can check out from its five bedrooms and an additional four bedrooms in a detached boathouse/garage loft. It’s the perfect place for large family events and parties. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee then jumping off that dock for a swim in the summer, or take a stroll on the 200 feet of sandy beach on your property.

Whichever lucky person gets to own this property gets half a mile of water frontage on Lac La Biche Lake, as well as 177 acres of land. There’s also a small creek on the property and tons of spruce trees to immerse yourself in nature. The log cabin on the land features two bedrooms and one bathroom, vaulted ceilings, and a wood stove.

One of the most elegant and modern listings on this roundup, this home features more than 4,600 square feet across three expansive levels. The upper level wows with unobstructed Gull Lake views from its 300-square-foot balcony with a hot tub, primary bedroom, and flex room. We would be up there as much as we could be! The main floors offer a chef’s kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, and a sunroom. The basement has a custom bar, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Just 10 kilometres from Rocky Mountain House, this house is nestled on more than 46 acres filled with mature forest along the Clearwater River. If you love fishing, this property is for you! The main house boasts vaulted ceilings, triple pane skylights, and an elevator for easy mobility to the upper level that features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a steam shower. One of the most outdoors-friendly vacation homes in Alberta if you ask us.

Places on nearly two acres of land, this 6,700-square-foot home is loaded with a private natural spring-fed pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout. You are practically guaranteed to catch a fish here! It’s just 20 minutes west of Edmonton, but with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and soaring vaulted ceilings, it’s a vacation home for the books!

A beauty of a home right along the Bow River, this massive home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It has a library, a maple staircase, a walkout patio from the lower level which holds two of the bedrooms and bathrooms. The property is completed with several outdoor patios to hang out on, as well as a gazebo and a double attached, and a triple detached garage.

So, there you have it. If you don’t have deep pockets to be able to afford these vacation homes in Alberta, that’s all good. We have rounded up 17 of the best lakes to check out in the province that you can enjoy year-round.