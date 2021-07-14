These are the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have extravagant homes on the market.

In our July roundup of Zoocasa’s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include private elevators, wet bars, massive walk-in closets and spa-inspired ensuite bathrooms, and landscaping complete with waterfalls.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 5,535 sq ft

5,535 sq ft Unique Features: This Springbank Hill estate home boasts an elevator, two separate decks with mountain views, and a master retreat with a spa-inspired ensuite, complete with a bidet, skylight, and two-way fireplace.

This Springbank Hill estate home boasts an elevator, two separate decks with mountain views, and a master retreat with a spa-inspired ensuite, complete with a bidet, skylight, and two-way fireplace. Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an under-stairs playroom, and a designated gym space make this a luxurious family home. The fully equipped kitchen includes a butler’s pantry, touchless faucets, and a granite island with seating, while in-floor heating and a triple car garage round out the property’s many offerings.

Living Space: 4,200 sq ft

4,200 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Britannia, this property has gone through a rebuild-renovation, and features an organic-sculptural stairwell, marble-clad ensuite bathroom, massive walk-in closet, and a hot tub.

Located in Britannia, this property has gone through a rebuild-renovation, and features an organic-sculptural stairwell, marble-clad ensuite bathroom, massive walk-in closet, and a hot tub. Other Features: The four bedroom, four bathroom home also offers a family-media room, a large outdoor dining terrace with a fireplace, and paneling and built-ins throughout the main living room.

Living Space: 2,856 sq ft

2,856 sq ft Unique Features: Get your hands on a piece of history with this Mount Royal home. The property sits on part of the original Burns Gardens, created by the brother of Senator Pat Burns, and was planned to out-do the Butchart Gardens in Victoria. Work has been done to restore the gardens, and the landscaping even includes a waterfall.

Get your hands on a piece of history with this Mount Royal home. The property sits on part of the original Burns Gardens, created by the brother of Senator Pat Burns, and was planned to out-do the Butchart Gardens in Victoria. Work has been done to restore the gardens, and the landscaping even includes a waterfall. Other Features: Three bedrooms and four bathrooms make up this mid-century modern home, done in Frank Lloyd Wright style (according to the real estate listing, the property is supposedly loosely based on Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs property). Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in tons of natural light and give views of the gardens from all the main rooms. The quiet street makes this home your own private oasis near the heart of the city.

Living Space: 4,093 sq ft

4,093 sq ft Unique Features: This custom family estate home in East Elbow Park is located right near the river and offers a screened-in sunroom with hand-scraped wood flooring, custom floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and a six burner stove with a griddle.

This custom family estate home in East Elbow Park is located right near the river and offers a screened-in sunroom with hand-scraped wood flooring, custom floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and a six burner stove with a griddle. Other Features: The property is home to five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the master bedroom takes up over half of the upper level with a private balcony overlooking the river. With its quiet cul-de-sac location, a fully finished basement boasting a wet bar and customized home gym, and a detached double garage resembling a quaint carriage house, this estate is a must-see.