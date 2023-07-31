After more than five years of construction, the project to provide the Montreal region with a brand new additional rail public transit system is bearing fruit.

The first segment of the Réseau Express Métropolitain (REM) officially opened to the public this past weekend, with free rides provided on both July 29 and 30. Then today, Monday, July 31, it began its regular fare-paid service, operating 20 hours daily.

This is a significant segment, running a length of 16.6 km with five stations between Gare Centrale (Central Station) in downtown Montreal and the suburban city of Brossard west of the Island of Montreal, across the Saint Lawrence River. It uses the centre rail deck of the 2019-built Samuel De Champlain Bridge.

And yet, this lengthy first segment represents just 25% of the entire 67 km REM network with a total of 26 stations. The remaining 75% or 50.4 km are still under construction and will progressively open through 2027, with three line spans in the western areas of the Island of Montreal converging onto a mainline towards downtown Montreal and Brossard. This includes the 2027 opening of a span reaching Montreal-Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL), with a one-train ride between the airport and downtown Montreal taking just 24 minutes.

The first segment now open between Gare Centrale and Brossard has an end-to-end travel time of just under 20 minutes.

The REM is not to be confused with the existing STM-operated Montreal Metro, which is a manually driven subway and is distinguished by its rubber-tired blue trains. By 2027, the REM’s fully completed network will be comparable to the length of the entire 69.2 km Metro, which was almost entirely built in the 1960s.

There is no question that this is a significant moment in Canadian public transit history, and it is truly a game changer, a renaissance, for public transit in Montreal.

For further comparison to other existing systems, the TTC subway in Toronto is 76.9 km, the CTrain in Calgary is 59.9 km, the Edmonton LRT is 24.3 km, the O-Train in Ontario is 20.5 km, and the SkyTrain in Metro Vancouver is 79.6 km.

But this is not just about quantity, as quality is just as important; what particularly stands out with the REM is its superior technology. Just like TransLink’s SkyTrain system, the REM is a fully driverless (automated) light metro system, and when combined with its full-grade separation it achieves high speeds and frequencies. However, its top speed is 100 km/hr — faster than SkyTrain’s maximum of 80 km/hr.

“Actually riding it and cross the Champlain Bridge and seeing the incredible view of downtown Montreal took me right back to riding the Expo Line from Surrey to downtown Vancouver — but compressed into 20 minutes,” Reece Martin, the transit planning consultant behind the popular RMTransit channel on YouTube, told Daily Hive Urbanized.

Martin was amongst the first passengers to ride the REM during Friday’s private preview, and today’s first day of regular services.

“The fact that the line takes you from central station to farm fields in 20 minutes is crazy, and the average speed is quite a bit higher than SkyTrain,” he continued.

The high travel speeds on the REM are achieved not just from its track geometry (the more gentle a turn is with banking provided, the higher the permitted speeds) but also the longer distances between the stations, given that REM, a light metro system, also carries some commuter rail functions for longer-distance travel in the Montreal region. A major segment of the REM replaces existing railway right-of-ways — a segment of a traditional commuter railway line.

Just like SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines, the REM stations have a platform length of 80 metres.

REM uses two-car trains with a total seating and standing capacity of 364 passengers. These units can be connected into four-car trains for a total capacity of well over 700 passengers.

And just like SkyTrain, with its automated system, the REM is capable of running frequencies as high as every 90 seconds.

Even its ultimate capacity of 24,000 passengers per hour per direction — achieved by reaching maximum frequencies and using four-car trains filling the length of the platform — is identical to each of SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines.

But unlike SkyTrain, platform screen doors for greatly enhanced safety and reliability are a standard feature for all REM stations on opening day. It is the first major rail rapid transit system in Canada and the United States to be equipped with platform screen doors.

“The stations and facilities are big and well designed, lots of light and room to move around,” said Martin.

“The trains and stations feel like SkyTrain but, more modern, larger, and 20% nicer all-around — platform screen doors, fast WiFi on the trains, and faster trains. It feels just like Asia honestly. You really notice the faster speed!”

Another difference is REM trains are fed by an overhead catenary wire electricity supply, whereas SkyTrain uses an electrified third rail on the side of the tracks. Catenary wires are generally safer, better for higher speeds, and more resilient to snow.

REM also uses conventional railway technology, whereas SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines — not SkyTrain Canada Line — incorporates linear induction motors for its propulsion.

REM was largely inspired by the decades-long success of the SkyTrain system, which was built between 1986 (initial Expo Line) and 2016 (Millennium Line Evergreen Extension). Further expansions of SkyTrain opening in 2026 (six km Millennium Line Broadway Extension) and 2028 (16 km Expo Line Surrey-Langley Extension) will grow its network size to about 101 km.

There is also another direct connection between SkyTrain and the REM in terms of their operational model. The REM is owned and operated by CDPQ, which has a mandate to maximize the return of the funds held by the Quebec Pension Plan and several other Quebec-based public entities. It is also known for owning Canadian real estate giant Ivanhoe Cambridge.

CDPQ is one of the three private sector investors of SkyTrain Canada Line, in partnership with Quebec engineering giant SNC Lavalin and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCIMC), which manages BC public pensions. This private consortium invested $750 million towards the $2 billion cost of building the Canada Line in the 2000s, with SNC Lavalin subsidiary Protrans BC under contract to operate and maintain this system for 35 years through the early 2040s, at which point it is assumed TransLink will take full public control of the system.

At the time, the Canada Line was one of the largest public-private partnerships in Canadian history. Over the life of the 35-year operations and maintenance contract, the private investors make a scheduled return on their investment based on both service and ridership performance. Previous public statements by CDPQ suggest they have been pleased with their returns from the Canada Line, which greatly contributed to their decision to build REM.

However, as a privately owned and operated system, the REM has faced some criticism over concerns that it could compete and divert some ridership and revenues that would otherwise go to existing public transit services operated by public operators. Some other previous concerns are also related to design and environmental impacts, given that long elevated railway guideways like SkyTrain are novel to Montreal’s urban landscape.

The last publicly updated cost of the entire project is $6.9 billion, with CDPQ covering at least $3.2 billion, the federal and provincial governments each contributing $1.3 billion, and Hydro Quebec providing $300 million.

For a project of this size, the entire planning and construction process was relatively expeditious. The provincial government and CDPQ first reached an agreement in 2015 to partner on multibillion-dollar transportation infrastructure projects, and the concept of REM was then first publicly announced in 2016, which was the same year bidding for a major contractor began. Construction officially began in April 2018

Prior to the pandemic, the entire REM network was forecasted to see an average of 190,000 daily riders, including 30,000 from the first segment that is now open.

Packed trains and long queues were common over REM’s first few days of operations — and it could be a good sign of the performance to come.

“The first-day ridership blew away expectations, Montreal Central Station had a multi-hour line that wound through the station and went around the block,” said Martin.

Nearly 130,000 passengers ended up riding the REM on Saturday and Sunday during its free public preview days. Shortly after the start of revenue service on Monday morning, there was a slight hiccup with a track switch issue, which forced an hour-long suspension of service.

First paying customer on the REM?! pic.twitter.com/4DdYtWTTh8 — Reece 🚇 (@RM_Transit) July 31, 2023

The most dedicated day 1 REM riders coming in from Brossard pic.twitter.com/RCjm8gMh5B — Reece 🚇 (@RM_Transit) July 31, 2023

Lots of people getting off at Central Station! pic.twitter.com/1zRQtynQ0T — Reece 🚇 (@RM_Transit) July 31, 2023

Toronto is also set to see a new major SkyTrain-inspired system by 2031, when the Ontario Line — a 15.6 km fully automated light metro system — between Exhibition Place (CNE) and Ontario Science Centre opens, providing a long-sought relief line for the heavy passenger volumes in and out of downtown Toronto. All 15 of its stations will also be equipped with platform screen doors.

This fall, the TTC will permanently shut down Line 3 Scarborough RT, which uses the same technology and model of found on the Expo Line, due to capacity issues and a decision to not reinvest in the system. The 1985-built Line 3 will be replaced by an extension of the TTC subway.