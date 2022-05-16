This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Airdrie

While living in a big city has its advantages, it can certainly be more affordable to live in more suburban areas.

An online platform shows just how much it costs to live alone in Airdrie and it definitely comes out to less than residing in nearby Calgary.

According to Numbeo, a platform that compares the cost of living in cities around the world, the average monthly budget for a single person in Airdrie requires $1,453.82 before rent.

We broke down the monthly costs that a person renting alone in Airdrie will face. Keep in mind that you’re only a 25-minute drive from downtown Calgary, while your cost of living is significantly less.

These numbers from Numbeo are accurate as of May 2022 and are based on per-month averages from those living in Airdrie.

Housing and utilities = $1,416.67 per month

According to Numbeo, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Airdrie outside of the city centre is $1,100.

Now, throw utilities on top of that rental price, and it’s up another $206.67 per month. Need WiFi? Prepare to pay another $110 per month.

Add it all up, and the total comes to $1,416.67

Phone = $101 per month

Ouch. According to a report from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Centre (CRTC), the average phone bill for Canadians is $101.

You can find cheaper options if you opt for less data or more wallet-friendly phone companies, but the Big Three in Canada (Bell, Telus, and Rogers) don’t come cheap!

Transportation = $68 per month

A monthly transit pass in Airdrie costs $68. If you choose to opt out of the monthly pass and pay as you go, a one-way fare is $2.75, or $10 to get from Airdrie to downtown Calgary.

Groceries and household items = $397.48 per month

Taking Numbeo’s average Airdrie prices for the standard market items, being purchased once a week, a total monthly grocery average comes to $397.48 for a single person on a basic diet.

And by basic, we mean very basic: milk, bread, eggs, chicken, bananas…

Entertainment and dining out = $250 per month

According to Numbeo, the average cost for two to dine out in Airdrie at a mid-range restaurant is $45 for a three-course meal. Presumably, this price doesn’t include any alcoholic beverages, which would probably boost the price by about $14, assuming each person had one drink.

So, one evening of dining out with a friend or partner will cost $59. Assuming that’s not the only day you head out, and perhaps you join friends for a couple of brunches, go to a concert, and maybe see a movie night or two, you’re looking at about $250 per month – at least.

Partying = $84 per month

You can expect to pay about $7 per drink in the city, depending on where and what you’re drinking.

Now that going out for a night of drinking is back on the table, assume you resume your regular drinking-with-friends activities. If you go out one night of every weekend and enjoy two or three drinks each time, you’ll end up having spent about $84 each month on outings.

Though, after two years of on-and-off lockdowns, who can blame you for wanting to go out and bust loose?

Health and fitness = $51.67 per month

Thinking about joining a gym or fitness group? Numbeo says those in Airdrie pay $51.67 on average.

Maybe you should consider turning your $1,100 rental apartment into a home gym. Or, lift some milk jugs, squat in front of your couch, and skip the elevator and take the stairs.

Coffee (from a coffee shop) = $60 per month

During the workweek, caffeine is the fuel that keeps us going, right? And most of us choose to grab our daily cup of joe from a local coffee shop instead of making it at home instead of saving a few bucks.

Assuming you’re not opting for that fancy latte and just going for a large coffee, you’re looking at about $3 per cup. And say you’re getting one coffee per workday, that’s $60 per month. Maybe it’s time to invest in a coffee pot.

Extras = $125 per month

As much as financial advisors love to tell Millennials and Gen Z we’re just one avocado toast away from bankruptcy, we need to be able to live! And living comes with costs.

No matter how much you budget, there is always the chance that “extra” costs will crop up. Whether you’re having to fix a broken piece of technology, replace a part on your bike, or invest in a new pair of work shoes, we’re going to average this at $125 per month.

The Grand Total

So, how does it all add up?

Housing/utilities: $1,416.67

Phone: $101

Transportation: $68

Groceries/household items: $397.48

Entertainment/dining out: $250

Partying: $84

Health and fitness: $51.67

Coffee: $60

Extras: $125

Total: $2,553.82 per month, and $30.645.84 annually

Numbeo says that the average monthly salary in Airdrie is $6,000. After expenses, this leaves $3,446.18 per month to pay any additional bills such as student loans, credit card bills, and the like, along with saving up for travelling, a mortgage, and any emergencies that come up.

Compared to Calgary, where the cost of living is $2,917.93 per month, it’s no wonder that more and more people are heading for the suburbs these days!