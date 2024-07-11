It’s the season of outdoor movies and Calgary is getting a special summer movie night with a snack upgrade you can’t miss. Want the deets? Grab the popcorn, pull up the blankets, and don’t forget a delicious handful of M&M’S!

This summer, M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, is partnering with local community movie nights across Canada to elevate these events with a special movie-snack twist. Guests will experience unique and tasty perks like the M&M’S concession stand and a wide range of M&M’S flavours, while watching a movie under the stars.

It’s a perfect opportunity to create summer memories with your friends and family and M&M’S wants to make sure it’s extra tasty.

The ultimate M&M’S upgrade

Moviegoers can interact with the epic M&M’S dispenser wall and pick through a menu of colours and flavours like milk chocolate, peanut, and more. You can even take a quiz to learn your M&M’S Movie Watching Personality and score exclusive tips and recommendations!

To make this event even cooler, the first 50 people to visit the M&M’S concession stand will get a free, limited-edition M&M’S picnic blanket. Can you say tasty and cozy?!

Wondering what movies you can catch? Grab your tickets and your favourite screentime snack and get ready for a fun multi-screening across two days during the July 27 weekend, where you can watch classics like Ghostbusters, Sixteen Candles, Footloose, and Pretty in Pink — all thanks to 17th Avenue BIA Outdoor Movies — taking place at Tomkins Park.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a delish night of movies and snacks that’s fun #ForAllFunKind with @MMSCanada!

M&M’S Summer Movie Nights Calgary

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28

Where: Tomkins Park — 17 Avenue & 8 Street South West, Calgary

Time: 3 pm and 6 pm each day

Ghostbusters — Saturday at 3 pm

Sixteen Candles — Saturday at 6 pm

Footloose — Sunday at 3 pm

Pretty in Pink — Sunday at 6 pm

Price: This event is free to attend