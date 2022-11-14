Roundtrip flights to Mexico from Calgary are just $404 right now
Winter has already hit Calgary very hard, so now is a great time to plan for some fun in the sun. And what better way to do so than in Mexico?
According to YYC Deals, you can book a roundtrip flight to Loreto, Mexico, from Calgary for $404.
Non-stop flights from Calgary to Loreto normally range between $900 to $1,200.
Visit the Loreto Malecon, Tabor Canyon, and Loreto National Marine Park.
How to find and book this deal
1. Go to Skyscanner or Kayak or FlightHub
2. Try one of the following date combinations:
November 26 to December 3 or 10
December 3 to December 10 or 17
December 10 to December 17 — $429
January 14 to January 21, 28 or February 4 — $529
January 21 to January 28 or February 4, 11 — $529
If you’re interested in a one-way flight from Loreto to Calgary, the following dates are available for $164:
November 12, 19, and 26
December 3 and 17