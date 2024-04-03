"We're going to invest wisely": Edmonton couple wins $2M on scratch ticket

An Edmonton couple is having no trouble figuring out what to do with their $2 million windfall after winning on a scratch ticket.

Matthew McDougall and his partner Taiwan Warulang won their prize after picking up a couple of 20X Supreme scratch tickets, one of which turned out to be a winner.

“I had been buying a different ticket, but I hadn’t won anything in a while,” he explained while claiming his prize. “So, I thought I would try this one.”

McDougall said he handed the ticket to his partner to scan on the Lotto Spot app to see what they had won.

“At first, I thought we won $2,000,” said Warulang. “But there were too many zeroes for that. Then I thought maybe $200,000.”

“Matt looked at the screen and was like, ‘I think you missed a zero—that’s $2,000,000!'” Warulang laughed. “Well, oh my God! We won two million dollars!”

While they have no plans set in stone yet, they don’t anticipate they’ll have an issue coming up with ideas.

“We booked a month-long trip to Thailand just before Christmas,” said Warulang. “Maybe we’ll upgrade our plane tickets!”

The couple also plans to help their families and invest.

“The thought of being debt-free is more than enough,” said McDougall. “We’re going to invest wisely and make sure we’re comfortable forever.”

Their advice for fellow lottery players: “You can’t win if you don’t play!” McDougall added.

McDougall and Warulang purchased their winning ticket from the Shell Lotto Spot location at 7535 75th Street in Edmonton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.