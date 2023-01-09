A spectacular new building offering unparalleled learning is officially open for classes at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business.

The brand new Mathison Hall was designed with students in mind, providing a unique environment that reflects the modern student learning experience, promotes new teaching methods, and encourages collaboration and student relationships.

If you’ve been considering furthering your education in business, there’s so much to look forward to here. The new expansion includes a range of innovative features, like high-tech classrooms, spacious breakout rooms, a circular meeting space, and even a fireplace for socializing and cozy coffee breaks.

Ranked as one of the best business schools in Canada, Haskayne offers four industry-leading graduate programs: Master of Management (MMgmt), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Executive MBA and Doctor of Business Administration, Mathison Hall will now completely transform Haskayne’s delivery of business education by elevating the student learning experience and creating a true home for the business leaders of the future.

The building is now officially open with classes in place — so here’s a peek at the exciting new features you can expect, and how each one can level up your education.

Modernized classrooms

After years of online lectures, learning preferences and teaching styles have changed —

and they continue to evolve. That’s why Mathison Hall has incorporated 12 new “future–

proofed” classrooms that aim to stay ahead of these changing needs by leveraging

relevant technology.

There will also be two special high–tech rooms, boasting 50–inch TV screens at every single table. Students can access these technologies to collaborate by sharing their computer screens and efficiently working together with their peers, making for enhanced group work and more dynamic presentations.

Modern technology and furnishings also enhance these bright spaces and can be configured for group teaching pods and case studies for undergraduate students.

Collaborative spaces

A sense of connection outside the classroom is an important part of the Haskayne experience, as it allows students to develop their skills and collaborate with their peers to create bold new ideas.

Mathison Hall has provided an abundance of spaces where students can gather and network. Students will be able to book time in one of the many breakout rooms or designated collaboration zones to work on group projects or discuss program material.

The building will also be home to a unique meeting room — the Viewpoint Circle for Dialogue, a flexible circular space that will host important events, gatherings, and discussions. This unique design of the space will bring occupants together like no other indoor environment can. It has also been created with diversity and inclusivity in mind, incorporating features like ventilation for Indigenous smudging ceremonies.

Social spaces

Having designated places to decompress after long lectures is greatly beneficial for student well-being. Social spaces are often where students get to know their classmates and build relationships that last long after university.

At Mathison Hall, students will find informal study spaces and spacious lounges where they can grab some fuel and chat about their day. Other unique features include a social staircase where students can sit and take a breather between classes, as well as a second-floor fireplace with comfortable seating for groups to escape the hustle and bustle of student life for a little while.

To learn more about Mathison Hall and the premium graduate programs offered by the Haskayne School of Business, click here.