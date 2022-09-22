Alberta RCMP says a man was shot after he and a friend stopped to explore what appeared to be an abandoned rural property earlier this year.

On June 5, 2022, Viking RCMP received a report of an individual at the Viking hospital with a gunshot wound to their leg.

RCMP spoke to the victim who reported that he and a friend stopped at what appeared to be an abandoned rural property and were exploring.

They told Mounties that they were shot at multiple times by an unknown male. One victim was struck and received non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, on June 10, 2022, RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural property on Township Road 472. During the search, officers located 14 loaded firearms, eight of which were restricted.

On August 25, 2022, RCMP arrested a 59-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with 14 counts of careless storage of a firearm and eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man was taken before a justice and released from custody with his next court appearance set for today — September 22, 2022, — at Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court.