Edmonton and Calgary have the lowest gas prices out of any major city in Canada

Fuel prices are rising across the country, but if you are in Edmonton or Calgary, at least our price at the pump is the lowest in all of Canada. It’s the small wins, we guess?

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at 143.1 cents per litre on March 2, 2022. Calgary is at 146.5 cents per litre.

Gas is also relatively cheap across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at 146.9 cents per litre and Lethbridge at 154.8 cents per litre.

“Edmonton gets the lowest prices, because that’s where all the refineries are. Edmonton is the lowest barometer in Alberta,” said Vijay Muralidharan, director of consulting at Kalibrate & Kent Group in Calgary.

Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada:

Vancouver fuel prices

Regular: 186.1 cents a litre

Premium: 209.4 cents a litre

Kelowna fuel prices

Regular: 173.1 cents a litre

Premium: 194.7 cents a litre

Victoria fuel prices

Regular: 176.2 cents a litre

Premium: 197.7 cents a litre

Edmonton fuel prices

Regular: 143.3 cents a litre

Premium: 165.2 cents a litre

Calgary fuel prices

Regular: 146.5 cents a litre

Premium: 170.1 cents a litre

Toronto fuel prices

Regular: 160.1 cents a litre

Premium: 186.0 cents a litre

Labrador City fuel prices

Regular: 182.5 cents a litre

Premium: 188.5 cents a litre

Whitehorse fuel prices

Regular: 167.9 cents a litre

Premium: 178.4 cents a litre

Montreal fuel prices

Regular: 170.0 cents a litre

Premium: 192.4 cents a litre

Winnipeg fuel prices

Regular: 149.3 cents a litre

Premium: 172.4 cents a litre

Motorists should also prepare for these prices to stick around, and possibly even climb higher.

So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. We could be paying through the nose like British Columbia and spots on the east coast are.