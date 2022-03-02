Edmonton and Calgary have the lowest gas prices out of any major city in Canada
Fuel prices are rising across the country, but if you are in Edmonton or Calgary, at least our price at the pump is the lowest in all of Canada. It’s the small wins, we guess?
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at 143.1 cents per litre on March 2, 2022. Calgary is at 146.5 cents per litre.
Gas is also relatively cheap across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at 146.9 cents per litre and Lethbridge at 154.8 cents per litre.
“Edmonton gets the lowest prices, because that’s where all the refineries are. Edmonton is the lowest barometer in Alberta,” said Vijay Muralidharan, director of consulting at Kalibrate & Kent Group in Calgary.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada:
Vancouver fuel prices
Regular: 186.1 cents a litre
Premium: 209.4 cents a litre
Kelowna fuel prices
Regular: 173.1 cents a litre
Premium: 194.7 cents a litre
Victoria fuel prices
Regular: 176.2 cents a litre
Premium: 197.7 cents a litre
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: 143.3 cents a litre
Premium: 165.2 cents a litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: 146.5 cents a litre
Premium: 170.1 cents a litre
Toronto fuel prices
Regular: 160.1 cents a litre
Premium: 186.0 cents a litre
Labrador City fuel prices
Regular: 182.5 cents a litre
Premium: 188.5 cents a litre
Whitehorse fuel prices
Regular: 167.9 cents a litre
Premium: 178.4 cents a litre
Montreal fuel prices
Regular: 170.0 cents a litre
Premium: 192.4 cents a litre
Winnipeg fuel prices
Regular: 149.3 cents a litre
Premium: 172.4 cents a litre
Motorists should also prepare for these prices to stick around, and possibly even climb higher.
So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. We could be paying through the nose like British Columbia and spots on the east coast are.