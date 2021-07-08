Ultra low-cost Canadian airline to offer new flights into the US this fall

Canada’s ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines is expanding into the United States with six new destinations between eight Canadian cities this fall.

On October 31, eight Canadian cities will expand into Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa, Hollywood-Burbank, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas.

The fares will start between $79 to $109 one-way and will take off out of Halifax, Montreal, Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Abbotsford.

“We want Canadians to hear us loud and clear, you don’t have to rack up debt or save for months to enjoy travel this winter,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “For years, Canadians have been over-paying for air travel to domestic and US destinations. Flair is here to ensure that Canadians are no longer taken advantage of and receive low prices for even better service. The fares to our new destinations ensure Canadians can easily enjoy travel this winter and spend some much-deserved time away exploring sunny new places.”

Flair’s new destination services to the US will expand its network, as it will serve 26 destinations in Canada and the US by November 2021.

Flair Airlines US Destinations October 31, 2021 – March 26, 2022

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Toronto (YYZ)

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF)

Ottawa (YOW)

Montreal (YUL)

Orlando-Sanford (SFB)

Toronto (YYZ)

Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF)

Ottawa (YOW)

Montreal (YUL)

Halifax (YHZ)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Toronto (YYZ)

Ottawa (YOW)

Vancouver (YVR)

Abbotsford (YXX)

Calgary (YYC)

Phoenix-Mesa (AZA)

Toronto (YYZ)

Vancouver (YVR)

Calgary (YYC)

Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

Toronto (YYZ)

Vancouver (YVR)

Calgary (YYC)

Palm Springs (PSP)

Vancouver (YVR)

The airline says it has an “ambitious goal” to grow to 50 aircraft in the next five years as it strives to bring “affordable air travel to Canadians.”