Sponsored by the City of Calgary, a new interactive installation is set to brighten up downtown Calgary this month as it tours North America.

Running from May 1 to May 28 at Lot 6, 311 8 Street SW, Los Trompos is a vibrant three-dimensional artwork that’s set to captivate passersby and create a place of joy and connection.

Los Trompos (which means “spinning tops” in Spanish) draws its inspiration from a toy that has delighted children around the world for generations.

It features a set of large-scale spinning tops in a variety of colours and shapes designed to give a whole new meaning to the art of play.

The colourful surfaces of each top are created in part by fabric woven in a traditional Mexican style. This fabric is stretched over the modules, so it’s big enough for several people to sit on it. Visitors can even work together to create momentum and spin the tops on their bases.

Functioning as both artwork and a rotating platform, each sculpture acts as a gathering place for relaxation, social interaction, and entertainment.

Crafted by Mexican creators Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena and produced by Creos, Los Trompos has already sprinkled its magic across several North American cities, touring places like Detroit, Montreal, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Now, it’s Calgary’s turn to bask in the brilliance!

Los Trompos is completely free to check out — so gather your friends and family, head on down, and make some memories.

When: May 1 to May 28

Where: Lot 6, 311 8 Street SW, Calgary