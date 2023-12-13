That’s right, living by the water doesn’t have to be a fantasy in Alberta anymore, thanks to this new lakeside condo project in Calgary opening up for sale.

Located in Mahogany, one of the most sought-after communities in southeast Calgary, Waterside at Mahogany has released the first of its eight-building project, Waterview North, with 21 thoughtfully laid out floorplans to suit your lifestyle, a lakeside view you have to see to believe, and prices starting in the high $200,000.

Too good to be true? Well, Calgarians seem to think so, because its first building is currently 60% sold out after six weeks, and the rest of it is selling quickly!

From one of Calgary’s most award-winning multi-family builders, Logel Homes, these condos are as gorgeous as its namesake Mahogany Lake — with wide open, spacious floorplans and balconies perfect to enjoy your new view.

All units come with premium features like quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tiled bathrooms, bigger windows, and kitchens with 41″ standard upper cabinets you’d normally see in a single-family home.

Not that you’ll be spending all your time at home, as the Mahogany Lake and Village Market area is bursting with fabulous waters and greenery.

Boasting a 63-acre freshwater lake, two private beaches, and 74 acres of scenic wetlands, these luxury units are the cherry on top of such a lush area.

If that wasn’t enough, every purchase of a Logel Home includes a one-on-one design consultation with an interior designer to help guide you through the over 2,000 à la carte options and upgrades you can make to personalize your condo.

But this Waterview North release won’t last long — it’s one of the best locations for a condo development with lake views available for purchase in the entire province — so you won’t find another opportunity like this once it’s gone!

Ready to take the plunge and live your dream life by the water? Visit Waterside at Mahogany’s website now to snatch up your forever home (before it’s forever gone).

And if you missed out, don’t worry! Stay tuned for the next Logel Homes release, Parkside, coming in February 2024.