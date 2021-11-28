You can officially explore a local holiday market from the comfort of home

Every winter, there are numerous holiday markets around the city, but there’s one that has been a fixture in Moh’kinsstis (also known as Calgary) for three decades: the Show + Sale Holiday Market presented by Alberta University of the Arts Students’ Association (AUArts SA).

This year, for the first time, AUArts SA Show + Sale is taking its holiday market online from Saturday, November 27 to Friday, December 3. That means you can shop handmade art made locally in Calgary and support the next generation of artists all from the comfort of home.

Supported by RBC Foundation, the Show + Sale virtual holiday market gives art lovers the chance to shop beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces while directly supporting emerging artists as all proceeds go to the student artists and AUArts Students’ Association.

You’ll find only high-quality work on offer at the digital Show + Sale, with every submission decided upon by a jury of creatives (alumni, local business owners, professional artists, and gallerists) with an eye for excellence.

Wondering what kind of items you’ll find at the virtual sale? Think showstoppers, fashion statements, and budget-friendly gifts — with each item designed and created by an AUArts student artist.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone on your list, you can anticipate everything from stunning photography to fine art prints, ceramics to digital prints, drawings to mixed media, paintings to printmaking, glass to jewellery, fibre, sculpture, stickers, and much more.

It’s also worth noting that the holiday market aims to be inclusive of visual artists who work in all mediums, styles, and themes. At the same time, it provides the chance for new artists to explore the world of commercial art without having to deal with startup costs.

Show + Sale is the longest-running program hosted by the AUArts Students’ Association. Over the past 30 years, it has had the opportunity to showcase new and exciting work from designers, artists, and craftspeople.

Now, as the holiday market turns digital to keep artists and customers safe amid COVID-19 uncertainty, locals can collect their purchases via curbside pick-up.

If you’re interested in finding the perfect gift for someone on your list — that also lets you feel good about directly supporting the work of local emerging artists — visit showandsale.ca to browse the collections by discipline or artist.

Pro tip: you can also purchase Show + Sale gift cards for the art and design enthusiasts in your life.

When: Saturday, November 27 to Friday, December 3

Where: Online at showandsale.ca