"I am willing to stay": Lindholm open to signing an extension with the Flames

Elias Lindholm is willing to sign an extension with the Calgary Flames.

It was thought that after a rough 2022-23 season, Lindholm wasn’t interested in sticking around. Many trade rumours swirled around him throughout the summer, but in a recent interview with Swedish outlet HockeySverige.se, the 28-year-old made it clear that he’s happy in Calgary and open to signing a new deal.

“I am willing to stay,” Lindholm said in Swedish (translated with Google Translate). “Then, my agent can take care of most of it. There is a lot we have to agree on, but I have said that I can imagine staying. After that, my agent and Calgary can put it together, and we’ll see if it works out or not.”

Though some NHL players prefer to play in southern markets for a variety of factors, including the weather, Lindholm enjoys life away from the rink in Calgary, even with the cold temperatures the winter can bring.

“It is a nice city, there is a lot to do. Nice restaurants, good shopping and all that,” Lindholm said. “It’s a beautiful city and I like Canada as a country. It gets a little cold sometimes, but it’s lucky that I’m Swedish and can handle it.”

Lindholm, like many on the Flames last season, struggled to play to the level he is capable of. He finished the year with 22 goals and 64 points, and was far from the high-impact player at both ends of the ice we have seen from him in the past.

Despite his down year, Lindholm is still arguably the best all-around player on the Flames. He is in line for a significant raise from his current $4.85 million, with many suggesting he will command roughly $9 million in his new deal. It sounds as though the Flames want to keep him around, and given these recent comments, he seems open to staying. All of a sudden, it seems there is a good chance of him signing an extension, something no one would have imagined just a few months ago.