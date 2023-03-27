A "Game of Thrones" star is coming to Alberta for a new Netflix series

A star from HBO’s Game of Thrones has been cast in a new Netflix western series that is set to be filmed in Alberta later this year.

Lena Headey has been named to star in The Abandons and will play Fiona, described as “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family,” per Variety.

Headey is best known for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, receiving five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

The western action drama series was first announced back in November 2021, with Netflix giving the show a 10-episode order.

The series will also be helmed by Kurt Sutter, who was the executive producer for the TV series Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C.

Deadline also reported that the series “follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon when a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.”

According to the ACTRA, production is set to start in Calgary and the surrounding area on June 12 and wrap on November 10.

The series will also be filmed in parts of Oregon, per What’s on Netflix.