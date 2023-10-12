Popular trail in Canmore closed after a close encounter with a bear

Alberta Parks says a popular trail in Canmore has been closed following a close encounter between a person and a bear.

The closure is for the Legacy Trail at the Canmore Nordic Centre after following bear activity adjacent to the trail in the Town of Canmore Land. A close encounter between a bear and a member of the public resulted in bear spray being deployed.

Alberta Parks did not specify what kind of bear was involved in the incident.

According to Trail Forks, the Legacy Trail Extension to Canmore Nordic Centre is a 1-kilometre popular green singletrack trail and is a multi-use trail that can be used in both directions and has a moderate overall physical rating.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time. Here are some ways to avoid a surprise encounter with a bear:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible and know how to use it.

You are asked to report all bear sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.