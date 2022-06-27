Leafs march in Toronto Pride Parade (PHOTOS)

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their presence known at this year’s Pride parade taking place in Toronto.

Forward Michael Bunting, defencemen Mark Giordano and Morgan Rielly, and Leafs president Brendan Shanahan were all in attendance at the parade.

The group was pictured wearing “Love All, Hate None” shirts, and posed for photos and handed out Leafs- and other MLSE team-themed Pride flags to the attendees.

Love all

Hate none pic.twitter.com/u6Y4Sy3EnA — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 26, 2022

Being together > pic.twitter.com/h2rxYWOFb0 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 26, 2022

That’s our president 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fNhwoqCDBQ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 26, 2022

Rielly might not have even been the most famous athlete in his household marching on the day, though. His partner Tessa Virtue, the three-time Olympic medal-winning figure skater, was also marching alongside the adidas contingent.

this weekend is for pride only, not my words, tessa’s 🤩🤩 I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/kteHO4OZ8K — kenz ‎🍓 (@givememyuwus) June 26, 2022

Former Leafs general manager Brian Burke also appeared, posing for a photo alongside Giordano and Shanahan.

Happy Pride from Toronto with a few of my favorite fellow allies. pic.twitter.com/BbUydJaqZ0 — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) June 26, 2022