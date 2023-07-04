Leafs have interest in some of the Flames' defencemen: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be interested in a few members of the Calgary Flames.

Recently, there have been talks of a deal between the Flames and Maple Leafs. It is believed that the Leafs are targeting a Flames defenceman, and while many have linked Nikita Zadorov, Noah Hanifin also remains an option. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, however, it remains to be seen on whether or not the defencemen are as interested in going to Toronto.

“I think Toronto likes some of [the Flames’] defencemen obviously,” Friedman said on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. “But, do they want to deal with their former general manager? There’s always that kind of thing. It will be interesting to see because I think Toronto likes some of their guys.”

It is likely that Hanifin will be moved at some point, whether that be this summer or during the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old has reportedly informed management that he would like a change, and several teams are expected to show interest.

Hanifin will have plenty of suitors but is entering the final year of a contract that carries a $4.95 million cap hit. He also has a modified no-trade clause, meaning he could block a trade to the Maple Leafs if he wanted.

Zadorov isn’t believed to have requested a trade, but also has speculation surrounding his name given that he too is entering the final year of his contract. The 28-year-old Russian defenceman has a cap hit of $3.75 million and is coming off a career-high 14-goal season.

With Treliving now in charge, the Leafs are looking like a much different team on paper thanks to additions such as Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Klingberg. Bringing in a Flames defenceman would continue what seems to be a shakeup of those surrounding the core of this Leafs roster.