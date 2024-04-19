Henry Harrington is quickly becoming a household name amongst Calgary Flames fans.

Earlier in the season, Harrington was one of several kids who took part in a shootout at the Flames intermission. After making a tremendous move to find the back of the net, Harrington pulled off a hilarious and unique celebration that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

As it turns out, that wasn’t the last we had seen from Harrington, as he was invited back to last night’s Flames game to once again participate in a shootout during the first intermission. He elected to go with the same deke, which was successful once again, and for the second time, chose to go with the “worm” celebration.

HENRY HIT THE WORM AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/Dishy5hrDY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 19, 2024



As we have seen in recent years in hockey, young players are getting more and more creative with goal celebrations, but at this time, it seems safe to say that Harrington’s is the best yet. With how much Flames fans adore him, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him back at the Saddledome doing the exact same thing at some point in the 2024-25 season.

Harrington’s celebration wasn’t the only thing fans at the Saddledome had to celebrate last night, as the Flames were able to win their season finale versus the San Jose Sharks by a 5-1 final.