Kenney to speak on COVID-19 in Alberta amid promise to lift restrictions

Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on the status of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday, after teasing last week that news of restrictions being lifted would be announced early this week.

Kenney tweeted that he will make the announcement at 5 pm on “Alberta’s path back to normal — a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline.”

You might also like: Alberta reports 4,618 new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths since Friday

Alberta to announce plans to roll back COVID-19 restrictions this week

Saskatchewan to remove COVID-19 vaccine passport system this week

Today at 5 pm I will announce Alberta’s path back to normal – a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline. Please tune in. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 8, 2022

On Monday, 39 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,673.

There are 1,542 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 118 people in intensive care.

On Tuesday morning, Saskatchewan announced its plans to remove its COVID-19 vaccine passport program and to end its mask mandate come March 1.