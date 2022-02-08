Kenney to speak on COVID-19 in Alberta amid promise to lift restrictions
Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on the status of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday, after teasing last week that news of restrictions being lifted would be announced early this week.
Kenney tweeted that he will make the announcement at 5 pm on “Alberta’s path back to normal — a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline.”
Today at 5 pm I will announce Alberta’s path back to normal – a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline.
Please tune in.
— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 8, 2022
On Monday, 39 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,673.
There are 1,542 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 118 people in intensive care.
On Tuesday morning, Saskatchewan announced its plans to remove its COVID-19 vaccine passport program and to end its mask mandate come March 1.