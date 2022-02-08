NewsPoliticsCoronavirus

Laine Mitchell
Feb 8 2022, 6:23 pm
Kenney to speak on COVID-19 in Alberta amid promise to lift restrictions
Canadian Club Toronto/Flickr

Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on the status of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday, after teasing last week that news of restrictions being lifted would be announced early this week.

Kenney tweeted that he will make the announcement at 5 pm on “Alberta’s path back to normal — a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline.”

On Monday, 39 new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,673.

There are 1,542 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 118 people in intensive care.

On Tuesday morning, Saskatchewan announced its plans to remove its COVID-19 vaccine passport program and to end its mask mandate come March 1.

