A new condo development is coming to Calgary's University District

A rendering of Magna from Jayman Built, which will be built in Calgary’s award-winning University District (Courtesy of Jayman Built)

Calgary’s northwest neighbourhood of the University District will be home to a new condo development.

On Thursday, Alberta-based home building company Jayman Built announced the launch of the project, dubbed Magna, set to begin early this year.

The new condo complex will consist of concrete-built residential buildings that include one- and two-bedroom condo units as well as six total penthouse suites ranging from 637 to 2,540 sq ft in size.

“Magna offers a refined living experience in University District,” Chris Johnstone, vice president for Jayman Built Multifamily, said in a statement.

“With a strong focus on sustainability, the highest-end features we’ve offered to date, smart home technology and impeccable finishings, Magna will be a jewel in University District and the best place to call home in Calgary’s northwest.”

The 200-acre University District neighbourhood is one of Calgary’s newest communities and was the winner of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) award for best-growing community in 2022.

Jayman Built’s Magna is said to be a place where high-end living and smart home technology meet sustainable and luxurious homes in the heart of the University District, which will include solar panels on the exterior and European-inspired kitchens within every suite.

Each purchaser will have the option to work closely with the Jayman team to customize their residence and each suite will feature 10- to 12-foot ceilings with access to underground parking, and at least one stall included with each home.

There will be four unit types available for purchase at Magna:

One-bed, one-bath at 637 sq ft;

One-bed, one-and-a-half-bath, plus a den, ranging from 844 to 1,020 sq ft;

Two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath, plus a den, ranging from 1,315 to 1,619 sq ft;

Penthouses ranging from 2,232 to 2,540 sq ft.

The public builder launch event will take place in early 2024 at the University District Discovery Centre at 4410 University Avenue NW, with an official opening of the Magna presentation centre.