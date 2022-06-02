Jasper's first new hotel in nearly 40 years opens later this month

A brand new hotel is mere days away from opening in Jasper, and it’s the first new spot to open its doors since the early 1980s.

Located on the edge of town, Forest Park Hotel by Pursuit was announced back in March and set to open later this June.

It’s touted that it will “provide the ideal basecamp for visitors looking to immerse themselves in nature while staying close to the town’s vibrant downtown shopping and culinary offerings.”

You might also like: You'll have to pay for parking this month in this Alberta mountain town

Bear caught on camera chasing a group of wild horses in Alberta (VIDEO)

Provincial museums and historic sites across Alberta have FREE admission this weekend

The spot may be familiar to you if you’ve spent some time in Jasper. It’s connected to the former Sawridge Inn & Conference Centre. The two hotels have become one, creating a year-round resort-style getaway.

Earlier in April, the hotel gave a little sneak peek as to what some of the new rooms are going to look like, pictured below.

A person with the Forest Park Hotel we spoke to said the new Alpine resorts portion of the hotel is not open yet, and they are hoping to have about 10 rooms open by the end of June.

Eighty of the new addition’s 88 rooms will include kitchenettes and expanded patios that seamlessly bring the outdoors in.

The property will also feature a vaulted pavilion, complete with a show-stopping fireplace that enhances the cozy ambiance of the mountain hotel experience.

If you are planning a trip to Jasper this summer, you’ll have a new spot to check out. Here’s to hoping all of the 88 new rooms will be open by the end of July!

Not only is this new hotel going to be absolutely dazzling, but there’s also a reason why Jasper is considered one of the best national parks in the world.