A wildfire in Jasper National Park grew in size on Friday, with Parks Canada advising motorists of smoky conditions and reduced visibility.

The fire, dubbed the “Chetamon wildfire” is not currently threatening the Town of Jasper and has grown primarily east to over 300 hectares.

Update: Chetamon Wildfire ▪ Parks Canada firefighters and helicopters continue to action the Chetamon wildfire. The fire is not currently threatening the Town of Jasper. ▪ The Jasper Airstrip is now closed to private aircraft access. Details ➡ https://t.co/cICrenAlxL pic.twitter.com/LaTsmreGUy — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) September 2, 2022

“The wildfire is burning on upper slopes and inaccessible terrain for firefighters to action on the ground safely,” Parks Canada stated.

“Parks Canada is currently deploying helicopter bucketing and aerial retardant to protect infrastructure and keep the fire within natural control features and roadways.”

The Jasper airstrip has also been closed to private aircraft access due to Parks Canada fire crews possibly staging helicopters and other aircraft near the airstrip.

Residents and visitors in the area may notice some smoky conditions in the evening due to smoke travelling out of the area.

With sunny weather and dry temperatures expected throughout the Labour Day long weekend, the fire danger rating is expected to remain high.

Parks Canada says it will provide updates for any significant changes to fire behaviour or access restrictions.