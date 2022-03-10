People will soon be able to chat with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney every Saturday morning with the launch of his new call-in radio show.

The show, titled Your Province. Your Premier, will air on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 630 CHED in Edmonton, with the debut show this Saturday at 10 am and running for one hour.

You might also like: This world-famous Alberta lake has a hidden campsite you must visit this summer

Scrapping the tax: Here's how Alberta is trying to ease gas pains

"Out of control": Value Village called out for questionable pricing practices

“Hosted by former 770 CHQR anchor Wayne Nelson with calls and topics chosen by our team of radio producers, no subject is off limits,” Corus stated in a news release.

The show will run every Saturday morning, with Corus Radio renewing the long-standing tradition of giving Albertans the ability to take their questions directly to the premier.

“This is an important time for Albertans. They have many questions for their leaders about the future and direction of our province,” said John Vos, Regional Program Director, Corus Radio.

“People want to know how their government intends to deal with the immense challenges that lie ahead whether it be the global pandemic, future of our economy, or affordability for their families. The ability for our listeners to ask questions directly to the premier is about as transparent as it gets.”

“I am looking forward to this exciting opportunity to hear directly from Albertans on the issues that matter to them,” said Premier Kenney in a news release.

To speak to the premier, listeners can call or text 403-974-8255 in Calgary and 780-496-0063 in Edmonton, or call 1-800-563-7770 from anywhere in the province.