The January forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat

January can be a wickedly cold month in Alberta, but a new forecast is showing signs that we are in for a treat, at least for the first half of the month.

It’s welcome news after a bitter cold snap over the holidays that saw dozens of records shattered across the province.

According to a new forecast by The Weather Network, Alberta looks to be turning the corner to some above-average temperatures for the first half of January.

“Mild Pacific air will continue to spread across most of Canada during the first two weeks of January with minimal Arctic air available to plunge south,” The Weather Network stated, adding that above-seasonal temperatures will dominate across most of Canada, including Alberta, for the first half of January.

When it comes to the second half of January, The Weather Network added that things get a little dicier, with two possible scenarios in the cards.

One potential outcome is that the very mild early January pattern will continue to dominate most of the month; however, “it is also possible that the jet stream will trend back towards a pattern that resembles what Canada saw during December with another extended period of colder-than-normal weather.”

Fingers crossed for the first scenario, please!

As for precipitation this month, a jet stream over the Pacific Ocean is set to bring a busy storm track into the west coast, mainly impacting British Columbia and southern Alberta.