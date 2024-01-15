"Absolute waste of space": Jann Arden calls out Premier Smith over handling of homelessness during cold snap

With the extreme cold taking over the province, many hearts and minds have been focused on the local homeless population, and some blame is already being placed on the Alberta government.

Jann Arden took to Instagram on Sunday to share her disdain for the Alberta premier’s handling of the homelessness crisis during the “extremely dangerous” weather, not mincing words when she called her “an absolute waste of space.”

The comments were made in response to a video shared on Instagram by local author and journalist Brandi Morin, revealing a lineup of people outside Edmonton’s Bissel Centre in the freezing cold.

“Taken last night at Bissell Center in Edmonton — they were over capacity and people standing outside. It was nearly -40°C! Told Kohkum’s out there, crying. They started a fire to keep warm. @ABDanielleSmith jasonjnixon there is not enough emergency shelter spaces unlike you’re claiming. Those whose encampments were torn down Weds were in this line up,” reads the Instagram post.

The video was taken by a member of the Bear Clan Patrol in Edmonton.

People in the comments were also quick to share their criticism of the situation, including NDP MP Janis Irwin, the official opposition critic for housing, who used it as evidence that more spaces for unhoused people are needed.

Others shared their disgust over the lack of proper housing, stating it’s a human rights crisis.

Much of the anger stems from the ongoing housing emergency that has yet to be resolved in Edmonton.